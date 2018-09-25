BLOOMERS FROSÉ GIVES BACK TO CHARITY

Local company will dedicate a portion of its mixer sales to several worthy nonprofits

SOUTH FLORIDA – Bloomers Frosé is the first cocktail mixer of its kind in the market and the only one that mixes perfectly with wine. Now the original, ready-to-use, gluten free, frosty rosé mixer that’s made right here in Florida is ramping up its philanthropic giving by providing fans with the chance to feel great about every purchase.

During the month of October, Bloomers will be donating $3 from every pink case of cocktail mixer to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Stacie Weisman, one of the young company’s three partners, says the entire team is excited to give back in this way. “A few weeks ago, Crown Wine & Spirits, Total Wine and Mega Liquors began offering Bloomers Frosé to their shoppers. The response to our product has been so exciting that we immediately wanted to celebrate our success by sharing our profits in a way that helps others.”

Look for Bloomers Frosé in your favorite bars, restaurants and resorts, or pick up a bottle for home by shopping on Amazon or the Bloomers Frosé site. Add rosé, prosecco, Sauvignon blanc or other spirits of your choice and blend with ice to enjoy your favorite beverage, without any time-consuming preparation and hassle. Skip the alcohol and garnish the icy blend with fresh fruit for an all-ages, tasty treat that instantly cools. More recipes at www.bloomersfrose.com

About Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation

In 1980, Nancy G. Brinker promised her dying sister, Susan, that she would do everything in her power to end breast cancer forever. In 1982, that promise became the Susan G. Komen® organization and the beginning of a global movement. What was started with $200 and a shoebox full of potential donor names has now grown into the world’s largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer. To date, they’ve invested more than $2.9 billion in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries. Their efforts helped reduce deaths from breast cancer by 38 percent between 1989-2014.

About Bloomers Frosé

. Launched in May 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida, Bloomers Frosé is the original ready-to-use, non-alcoholic mixer enabling anyone to whip up an icy-smooth version of their favorite beverage in minutes. Bloomers Frosé is made in Florida. It’s the first mix of its kind in the market and the only mix that mixes with wine. Fans began posting #frosé pictures of their frosty pink cocktails, and it was quickly welcomed in local restaurants, resorts, clubs and bars throughout Florida almost immediately. Distribution now includes Crown Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More. Enthusiastic mixologists may also order the popular mixer directly and have it shipped: www.bloomersfrose.com

# # #

PR Contact: Jennifer Martinez, JLM Communications

(561) 301-4998