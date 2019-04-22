Board Operator/Producer – Part-time

About Us

Hubbard Radio is a full-service media company with 7 radio stations and cutting-edge digital solutions in West Palm Beach, FL. At Hubbard, we’re looking for the best people in local media to help build dominant brands that connect consumers and advertisers to build better businesses and communities. We succeed by always doing the right thing with focus, urgency, and passion.

Job Overview

This position is responsible for operating the board for live, satellite delivered content and syndicated programming. The Board Operator ensures that all preplanned components of a broadcast are carried out as designed, including, set-up, operation and maintenance of electronic equipment used to transmit programs.

Qualifications

High School diploma or equivalent required, with a minimum one (1) year experience running a radio board preferred; or a combination of education and work experience to perform the essential functions of the job.

Must be able to respond and work well in a crisis and handle last minute and unexpected changes during work shift.

Be able to communicate quickly and clearly to co-workers and others as needed.

Ability to hear and speak clearly and follow both oral and written direction.

Ability to think critically and quickly and to articulate information in clear, concise manner to others.

Ability to think spontaneously and ad lib while on air in a coherent manner in situations that can change quickly.

Ability to learn automation systems.

Knowledge of transmission, broadcasting, switching, control, and operation of telecommunications systems.

Project an appropriate professional appearance and demeanor.

Ability to work in compliance with company and FCC policies and procedures.

Multi-task with a variety of duties while running the board.

Must be flexible and able to deal with unexpected changes calmly.

Able to make decisions and judgments quickly.

Follow directions well, especially over the phone.

Work well under pressure.

Available to work with short notice including early mornings, late evenings and weekends.

Ability to work established schedule and other hours as needed.

Physical Requirements: Ability to communicate in English, both verbally and in writing. Manual dexterity and fine motor skills to manipulate computer keys and board controls as well as general office equipment (telephone, copier, etc.) for extended periods of time. Wear headsets and be confined to a specific space during the course of work. Sit and/or stand for extended periods of time. Average pushing, pulling, bending, stooping and reaching over head. The Company may make reasonable accommodations to facilitate the ability to perform essential job functions.

Job Responsibilities

Run the board, play the appropriate music, features, billboards, commercials, etc. during live or recorded news and/or brokered radio programs.

Operate and troubleshoot switcher and any other radio equipment used in the course of the production of a live or recorded broadcast.

Technical perfection and flawless execution of control board and equipment to regulate the volume and sound quality during radio broadcasts.

Observe monitors and manage outgoing audio and sounds levels.

Follow program log.

Monitor all systems and make sure they are all running on schedule. Note any issues or concerns on log.

Monitor and update severe weather forecasts.

When required, go on-air to report on life-threatening or emergency situations until further support arrives.

Record, edit or play back any sound requested from broadcasts.

Voice and produce news stories/features as requested/needed.

Answer phone calls during shift and screen calls.

Monitor automation, transmitter controls, which includes pattern/tower changes and record required readings.

Assess emergency situations for the station, and make decisions on when to call for additional support.

Knowledgeable of, and applies as needed, all current FCC rules and regulations.

Report to work on time and work established schedule/hours. Ability to work other hours or alternate schedules as needed, as assigned or requested by Program Director with little or no notice. Such alternate/additional work can include weekdays, evenings and weekends.

Complete other duties as requested and needed.

EEO Statement

An equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.

To apply, click here.