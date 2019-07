Two people had to abandon ship after their boat burst into flames at John’s Pass, off Treasure Island and Madeira Beach on Friday.

Officials say the boat caught fire when the two people aboard refueling to the ship.

The boat began burning in the middle of the water and then sunk, prompting the passengers to jump into the water.

The pair suffered minor burns and reportedly took themselves to the hospital after the incident.

The cause of the explosion and fire are now under investigation.