Bobcat on the loose in Jupiter

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has issued an alert after a large bobcat was spotted roaming in residential areas in Jupiter.

Officials say they were first alerted about the animal last Monday by a woman who was walking her dog, however, other residents have reported seeing the animal since then.

According the the report, the bobcat was last seen in the of the area of the Botanica Nature Preserve.

Officials are reminding residents not to feed the animal and are asking residents to secure pet food and garbage, and don’t leave small pets outside unattended.

