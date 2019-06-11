Boca father faces deportation after living in the US for over 20 years

As Fathers Day approaches a Boca Raton family is preparing to say goodbye to the head of their household.

Gustavo Costa, a local father of two, will return to his native Brazil on Friday after living in the United States for over 20 years.

He came to the U.S. in 1997 and never left, although his visa expired six months later.

The 39-year-old’s wife of 16 years Ana Paula Rodrigues Costa,37, came from the same town and met her husband in the U.S. on a visa two years later.

The undocumented couple married in 2003 and have two young boys, 12-year-old Isaque and 8-year-old Nathan, both born in the U.S.

In January, the boys’ father was pulled over by police for speeding in Osceola County.

Shortly after, Gustavo was placed in the custody of ICE at the Broward County Transitional Center.

The family claims that applying for citizenship is too expensive and have taken alternative measures following the incident, such as working with an attorney but have been unsuccessful.

Mrs. Costa told CBS12 she expects to move the entire family to Brazil.

Her immigration status remains unclear at this time.

