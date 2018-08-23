Boca Police VIDEO: Jewish Community Outraged by Man Holding Sign: “Jews Rape Kids”

Boca Raton police released police body camera footage shared more than 400,000 times with thousands of comments, shows a Boca Raton Police officer give a fist bump to Patrick Little, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, who is holding a sign on Aug. 13 on Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton that says “Jews rape kids”.

Little who is running for president in 2020, charges for interviews, and charges extra if the reporter is Jewish, says he was trying to bring awareness to child sex crimes in Israel when 22 yr old Carlos Reyes ripped the sign out of his hands and has been charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.

Reyes told officers he did not agree with Little’s messages and that his anger got the best of him.

In the video, Little offered the responding officer a handshake and was given a fist bump instead.

Reyes has been charged with simple battery and criminal mischief. The Boca Raton Police Dept. says that the officer in that video does not condone the message.

Here is the report from Boca Police:

On Monday, August 13, 2018, Boca Raton Police officers responded to a disturbance at the corner of South Dixie Highway and Palmetto Park Road.

Upon arrival officers observed an individual, identified as Patrick Little, holding signs that were offensive.

Little claimed he was assaulted by Carlos Reyes.

Reyes, who was still on scene, told officers he was offended by Little’s message and attempted to grab the signs.

Although arrested for battery, Reyes was released from the scene with a Notice to Appear.

It was later learned that Little travels around the country looking to provoke people with his messages.

Little, who video records all his events, tried to get all the officers on scene to shake his hand.

He recorded one of our officers fist pumping him in a heavily edited video.

We talked with the officer involved, and while Little’s message is not something he condones, he was simply trying to get Little’s cooperation.

The Jewish community is outraged by Little’s sign.

Jewish leaders say this type of behavior sparks hate and leads to violence.

