Boca Raton man shows up at home with AR-15 & bullet-proof vest

A man with no shirt or shoes armed with an AR-15 and a bulletproof vest rang the doorbell of a south Florida home late one September night.

Lea D’Errico ran to the bathroom with her two kids when they saw the image on a doorbell camera.

D’Errico soon realized that the man was their neighbor from across the street.

Luckily, the man walked away after no one came to the door.

The incident occurred Sept. 5 in Boca Raton and led to the arrest of 48-year-old Kevin Joseph Flaherty on multiple charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Thomas D’Errico was on a business trip in California when Flaherty was captured on the ‘Ring doorbell camera’ at the front door, according to the report.

D’Errico’s wife, 17-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were home and hid in a bathroom at the time of the incident.

The 17-year-0ld boy called the police to report Flaherty outside the family home.

Flaherty was reportedly looking for his 12-year-old daughter who stayed with the D’Erricos’ for two nights because she was allegedly afraid of her father.

Thomas D’Errico told officers that Flaherty’s wife and daughter left a few days prior due to an incident involving him wielding a gun.

Additionally, D’Errico said Flaherty had a history of threatening his wife and daughter and abused alcohol and drugs.

Police did not arrest Flaherty at the scene.

However, he was later charged and arrested once deputies reviewed the Ring footage.

