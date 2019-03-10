Boca Raton Resident Appears on “American Idol”

A local resident is showcasing his singing skills on “American Idol” this weekend.

Peter Lemongello, Jr., a 19-year-old Boca Raton resident, says he is trying to do his part to bring back the classic 1950s and ‘60s rock-n-roll sound.

He will appear on Sunday’s episode, singing the Four Tops’ classic, “I Can’t Help Myself.” He says the band members “…are good friends of mine. It is a song that I always loved growing up. I think my parents used to sing it when I was in the crib.”

Peter’s father is also a singer and used to bring him along to shows that included music from that era.

The younger Lemongello adds that it was “a little nerve racking” to audition in front of star hosts Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, but that he “tried to block that out and focus on my music and do my best.”

“American Idol” airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.