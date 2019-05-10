Boca woman charged with attempted-murder for leaving baby in dumpster

Thursday evening, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her crying baby in a dumpster on Wednesday.

PBSO detectives say Rafaelle Alessandra Carbalho Sousa admitted birthing the baby, placing the infant girl in a bag and throwing her in a dumpster.

On Wednesday, around 9 a.m. two people were walking around a Boca Raton apartment complex when they what sounded like a baby crying.

The pair approached the noise and found a newborn baby girl alive in a dumpster.

The baby is 6 pounds, 8 ounces and in good health, PBSO said Thursday.

A PBSO spokesperson said there is evidence the baby was born Wednesday, and the umbilical cord was still attached.

Under Florida law, unwanted newborns are allowed to be dropped off anonymously at a hospital or fire station with no questions asked.

Fire Rescue will transport then transport the child to the nearest hospital for medical care.

Since 2000, when the law was enacted, a total of 18 newborns have been turned over in Palm Beach County, reports say.

Sousa is expected to be in court Friday morning.

She faces charges of attempted felony murder and child abuse.

