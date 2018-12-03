Body Found in Costa Rica During Search for Missing Florida Woman

Authorities in Costa Rica are reporting that they have uncovered a body while searching for a Florida woman who went missing during a trip last week.

The body was found Monday in the back of the Airbnb property body half-buried and covered in plastic bags.

Authorities have not confirmed whether or not the body belongs to Carla Stefaniak, who was last heard from on Tuesday night, however, they did report that the body was found on the property where Stefaniak and her sister-in-law April Burton where staying.

According to the report, Burton traveled back to the states on November 27th while Stefaniak opted to stay an extra day and take the next flight out the next afternoon.

The family began to worry and contacted authorities when Stefaniak missed her 1:00 pm flight and they could not get in touch with her.

Stefaniak’s brother and two of his friends also traveled to Costa Rica Friday to assist in the search.

This is a developing story.

Read more here.