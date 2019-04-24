Body found in Fort Myers lake

Police are investigating after a body was found in a small lake off of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers.

@NBC2 is along Veronica Shoemaker were more than 20 law enforcement cars are here. Investigators are searching through a wooded area pic.twitter.com/KlgurfP7Rt — Shannon Clowe (@ShannonClowe) April 24, 2019

A massive police presence was at the scene around 10 a.m. on Wednesday as well as officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The body has not been identified at this time nor has the cause of death.

This story is developing.