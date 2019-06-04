Body found in Lantana identified as missing NY 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen

Palm Beach County detectives announced Monday that remains found in Lantana are the missing 20-year-old Jenna Jacobsen of New York.

Jacobsen, who was last seen in April, was planning to go to a substance abuse facility before she vanished.

Chris Jacobsen, the victim’s father, told WPTV that his daughter went missing when she was being transferred to a new center after the old one was shut down.

Chris Jacobsen went to Florida to search for his daughter, handing out flyers and walking around the area she was last seen.

“We are distraught over this. I came down here to find my daughter, and I did. However, we found her deceased,” he said.

Adding, “I just want justice for my daughter.”

Police are investigating her death as a homicide, saying she died of “undetermined means.”