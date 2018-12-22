Body found in West Palm canal According to CBS12, Police found an identified body shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The West Palm Beach police department located a man’s body in a canal on 45th Street between Corporate Way and Congress Avenue. SHARE RELATED CONTENT First Lady spends Christmas weekend alone in Mar-a-Lago Cold weather for the weekend, just in time for Christmas Mother who lost her job receives a special gift from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Palm Beach State College Dean Arrested on DUI Charges Suspect Arrested After Local Bomb Scare Last Minute Shoppers Plan To Take Advantage of Deals on “Panic Saturday”