Officials in Fort Lauderdale are reporting that the body of a 40-year-old man was found along the beach shoreline.

The body was located Friday around 8:00 am on the 2400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard just behind the Sun Tower Hotel & Suites.

Limited information has been released about the incident at this time, however, authorities reported that the victim has been identified as Abu Nasher of Pompano Beach and that it is believed that his cause of death may have been the result of suicide.