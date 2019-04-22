Body found on shore confirmed as fourth victim of fatal boat crash in Miami Beach

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed that a woman’s body that was found on the shore of a Miami Beach is one of the victims of a fatal boat crash that occurred over the weekend.

The body of 28-year-old Jennifer Munoz Cadavid was found near First Street and Collins Avenue around 7:00 am Monday, where the couple, Chris and Elis Colgann, who she was boating with were pronounced dead after their boat crashed into Government cut Saturday. Cadavid’s boyfriend Troy Forte, who was also on the boat at the time, was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to the couple’s 16-year-old Chris Colgann Jr, his parents went out with two friends to celebrate his mother’s birthday while he and his friend went out on another boat, however, when they returned home, they there was no word of his parents or of the other couple. He later learned of the accident after finding several photos.

Investigators reported that at some point during the boat ride, the boat hit the jagged rocks and immediately capsized killing all on board but one.

While officials left to boat on the jetty Sunday night, they have since removed the wrecked after locating the fourth boater.