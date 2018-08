Friday evening, police identified the body found earlier that day alongside a road in St. Lucie County as 23-year-old Tania Esther Wise of Port St. Lucie.

Wise’s body was found by a passerby on Russos Road near Johnston Road shortly before 11 a.m., according to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s office.

No other information has been released at this time.

