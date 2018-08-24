Body Found on the Side of the Road in St. Lucie County

Authorities are currently investigating a body that was found by the side of the road in St. Lucie County.

According to the St. Lucie Sheriff’s office Twitter, the body was located around 10:50 am Friday alongside Russo Rd near the Johnson rd intersection:

HAPPENING NOW: BODY FOUND ALONGSIDE ROAD

At approximately 10:50 this morning, a passerby located a body alongside Russo Rd near the intersection of Johnson Rd in northwestern St. Lucie County. Detectives are trying to determine the name, age and manner in which the person died. — St. Lucie Sheriff (@stluciesheriff) August 24, 2018

Not much is known about the body at this time. Investigators say they are currently determine the name, age, and cause of death.

This is a developing story.

