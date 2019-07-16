Body pulled from creek in Oakland Park

The Broward County Sheriffs Office is reporting that they have pulled a body from a creek in Oakland Park.

The unidentified person was pulled from the water near Cherry Creek Park off Oakland Park Boulevard, just west of U.S. Highway 1 Monday night.

Authorities say a person in the area noticed the body in the water and contacted them. The dive team was able to retrieve the body near a park in the area. A portion of the park has since been roped off.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death are still unclear at this time. Authorities are continuing to investigate the situation.