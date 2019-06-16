Boeing CEO: We Made “Unacceptable Mistake” Leading Up to Crashes

The CEO of Boeing is acknowledging that his company made a “mistake” in its handling of an issue with a cockpit warning system before two recent crashes of its new 737 Max jets that were equipped with the system.

Dennis Muilenburg says that Boeing’s communication with regulators, as well as with customers and the public, “was not consistent. And that’s unacceptable.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is blaming the company for not telling regulators for more than a year that a safety indicator in the cockpits of the planes did not work.

Muilenburg adds, “We clearly had a mistake in the implementation of the alert.”

Earlier this year, new 737 Max jets flown by Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashed, killing a total of 346 people.

Muilenburg calls those crashes a “defining moment” for his company, and says it will result in a “better and stronger company.”

Boeing believes the jets will be cleared to fly again later this year, after the software issue is corrected and receives regulator approval.