Boil Water Advisory Remains in Effect for Parts of Broward

The water system issue continues in Broward, as a boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of the county.

The boil water advisory is still affecting the city of Fort Lauderdale; Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; Oakland Park; Port Everglades Authority; Village of Sea Ranch Lakes; Wilton Manors; and sections of Davie and Tamarac (east of State Road 441).

Boil water remains in effect for all customers. We expect to have an update later today, as to whether the boil water notice will be lifted or remain in effect. 3 water distribution sites are open until 8pm. Visit https://t.co/9UNmg1hAn7 or call 954-828-8000 for more info. pic.twitter.com/IAVv6PbzYT — City of Fort Lauderdale (@FTLCityNews) July 21, 2019

The crisis started last Wednesday, FPL subcontractor Florida Communication Concepts drilled into a 42-inch pipe. The water main that was damaged receives its water flow from underground wells. Underground valves failed, which forced officials to shut off the water supply until repairs could be made.

City officials say the Fiveash Regional Water Treatment Plant is operating above its daily production levels to replenish water reserves.

Chaz Adams, Fort Lauderdale spokesman, says, “Work will continue on the valves in preparation for the permanent repair. It is estimated that early next week, work will begin on redirecting the flow of water so a contractor can replace the damaged pipe and complete the permanent repair.”

In addition to Fort Lauderdale, Davie and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, the Fiveash plant also services the village of Sea Ranch Lakes, as well as the cities of Wilton Manors, Oakland Park and Tamarac.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis calls the situation a “wake-up call.” He explains that the underground valves had not been tested in about a decade, and they realize the aging plant needs to be either rebuilt or replaced. In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, salty groundwater has been eroding pipes.

Authorities are distributing bottled water until 8 p.m. Sunday at the Beach Community Center at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., at Riverland Park at 950 SW 27 Ave., and at Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Ave.