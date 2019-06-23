Bolton to Iran: U.S. is Prudent, Not Weak

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday that Iran should not “mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness,” after the Trump administration suddenly called off last week’s military strikes against Iran, which were intended to be a response to Iran shooting down an unmanned American surveillance drone on Thursday.

President Trump says he cancelled the planned strikes, with just minutes to spare, after learning the attack would likely kill 150 innocent people.

However, Bolton emphasized that the U.S. still reserves the right to attack at a later time, and added that a new set of sanctions on Iran will be announced on Monday.

During a meting in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bolton told reporters, “No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East. As President Trump said on Friday our military is rebuilt, new and ready to go. And as he made clear yesterday, referring to his earlier remarks, the president said, ‘I just stopped the strike from going forward at this time.’”

Bolton is in Israel for three-way talks with his Israeli and Russian counterparts. Those discussions are expected to focus on Iranian involvement in conflicts across the region.

A top Iranian military commander also warned on Sunday that any conflict with his country would have significant consequences across that region, and would endanger the lives of U.S. forces. Major General Gholamali Rashid’s made those remarks while addressing Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps during a field visit to a command center for Iranian radars and missile systems.

He oversees and coordinates joint military operations in the Iranian Armed Forces.

U.S. officials say that military cyber forces struck Iranian military computer systems last Thursday. They added that those cyberattacks disabled Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps computer systems that controlled the country’s rocket and missile launchers.

….Sanctions come off Iran, and they become a productive and prosperous nation again – The sooner the better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

On Saturday, President Trump said he appreciated the fact that Iran did not fire on a U.S. spy plane with 30 passengers last Thursday, as it flew over the same area as the drone that Iran shot down.

He also left open the possibility of eventually becoming a “best friend” of America’s longtime adversary in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Iranian lawmakers on Sunday chanted “death to America” in an open session, as acting parliament speaker Masoud Pezeshkian condemned what he termed as a violation of Iranian airspace by the U.S. drone.