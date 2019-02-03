Booker, Tulsi Announce 2020 Presidential Campaigns

The 2020 presidential campaign field just got more crowded, as two more Democrats have announced their efforts to win the White House.

First, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker entered the race on Friday, hoping to become the nation’s second black president.

Booker announced his candidacy on the first day of Black History Month. In an email sent to supporters, he recalled the spirit of the civil rights movement, and said that his vision for America will “channel our common pain back into our common purpose.”

I’m not in this race to tear people down. I’m in it to build people up and bring people together to make progressive change and build a country that’s more fair and more just. pic.twitter.com/XSa9bUWr2G — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 1, 2019

According to President Trump, “He’s got no chance.” When a TV reporter asked why, Trump replied, “Because I know him. I don’t think he has a chance.”

In a press event outside his home, Booker told reporters, “My record as a mayor, my record as a senator is fighting those interests that are trying to screw people. And when it comes to defending folk, I will be ferocious.”

His campaign, which is called “Cory 2020,” has announced that it will not accept any contributions from corporate PACs and federal lobbyists.

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii launched her campaign there on Saturday. An Iraq War veteran, she is running as an anti-interventionist Democrat who supports a populist economic agenda.

TULSI 2020: Tulsi Gabbard Presidential Campaign, The ALOHA Launch – Live from Hawaii, USA https://t.co/xcA4DxIIw6 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) February 3, 2019

Her platform is based on the issues of health care access, criminal justice reform and climate change.

Erika Tsuji, Gabbard’s spokeswoman, says, “We are excited to launch our campaign in Hawaii this weekend. Tulsi 2020 is building a movement-based campaign that tells the story of the American people and we can’t wait to get on the road.”

In announcing the campaign, simply called “Tulsi 2020,” Gabbard told supporters in an email, “Our campaign begins with aloha, and it begins in Hawaii.”