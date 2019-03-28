103.1 WIRK, Gordon & Partners & Chick-fil-A have partnered to help collect new, unused children’s books for the patients & families in the Kids Cancer Foundation programs.

Each month, 103.1 WIRK will host a Storybook reading at a Chick-fil-A location in Palm Beach County. Your child will enjoy free milk & cookies, a storybook character meet & greet, and a meet & greet with the Chick-fil-A mascot! Your cost of admission is the donation of a new, unused children’s book for Books to Heal!

There will also be a very special Books to Heal breakfast at Our Kids World Family Fun Fest on Saturday, April 27th at 9am (limited to the first 50 children).

For the dates & locations of each of the Books to Heal storybook events, click here.

Kids Cancer Foundation facts:

Did you know that the average age of a child diagnosed with cancer is 6 years old? The most common cancer diagnosis in children is Leukemia, and the average term of treatment is 2-3 years.

Kids Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity located in Royal Palm Beach. Most of the families they help come from West Palm Beach, North Broward County, Port St. Lucie and Okeechobee County. Many of these families are on Medicare, or have insufficient funds for care.

Kids Cancer Foundation assists families in navigating available financial resources, plus much more, including: