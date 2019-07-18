Boynton Beach Family Sues Funeral Home over Social Media Post of Loved One on Slab

A Boynton Beach family wants justice after they allege that a Belle Glade funeral home employee took an unauthorized photo of their dead daughter and ended up posting it to social media. Deanna Washington, the mother of 27-year-old Jakiel Jones, who was hit and killed on I-95, says she doesn’t care about the damages in the lawsuit against Stevens Brothers Funeral Home, but rather wants to make sure this never happens to another family.

This family was devestated when they lost their daughter in a car crash back in Jan. To make things worse, they say an employee at The Stevens Brothers Funeral Home in Belle Glade took a photo of their daughter's body on the mortuary slab before her funeral & it wound up online. pic.twitter.com/rN5sP9XpGd — Lexi Nahl (@LexiNahlTV) July 18, 2019

According to a lawsuit the family filed Tuesday, an employee at the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home in Belle Glade took a photo of their daughter’s body on a mortuary slab before her funeral.

The family claims the employee then sent the photo to non-family members and it was later posted to social media.

“When I looked at the photo, I saw that it was taken in the prep room at the funeral home. My baby was partially clothed, on a mortuary slab with her hair pulled back,” said Deanna Washington, the mother of Jakiel Jones.

An attorney for the family says Jones’ body was so disfigured, her parents requested a closed casket funeral.

This is not the first complaint against the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home. In March, the funeral home was the subject of a state investigation.