Boynton Beach Family Sues Funeral Home over Social Media Post of Loved One on Slab

A Boynton Beach family wants justice after they allege that a Belle Glade funeral home employee took an unauthorized photo of their dead daughter and ended up posting it to social media. Deanna Washington, the mother of 27-year-old Jakiel Jones, who was hit and killed on I-95, says she doesn’t care about the damages in the lawsuit against Stevens Brothers Funeral Home, but rather wants to make sure this never happens to another family.

According to a lawsuit the family filed Tuesday, an employee at the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home in Belle Glade took a photo of their daughter’s body on a mortuary slab before her funeral.

The family claims the employee then sent the photo to non-family members and it was later posted to social media.

“When I looked at the photo, I saw that it was taken in the prep room at the funeral home. My baby was partially clothed, on a mortuary slab with her hair pulled back,” said Deanna Washington, the mother of Jakiel Jones.

An attorney for the family says Jones’ body was so disfigured, her parents requested a closed casket funeral.

This is not the first complaint against the Stevens Brothers Funeral Home. In March, the funeral home was the subject of a state investigation.

SHARE