Boynton Beach murder suspect no longer at large, captured in GA

Thursday morning, U.S. Marshals arrested a 22-year-old man who is the suspect in a murder that took place in Boynton Beach Florida, according to Boynton Beach police.

man wanted for a murder in Boynton Beach was placed under arrest in Georgia.

Maliik Nikolas Hylton was arrested in McDonough, Georgia and is suspected of killing 30-year-old Travis Gregg after the two fought on Jan. 5.

Hylton faces charges of first degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm, home invasion and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

