Boynton Beach Police Searching for Missing Mom and her Two Children

Police in Boynton Beach are looking for a missing/endangered woman and her two children.

37 year old Bethany Keen is believed to be driving a white Honda CRV with Florida tag DVR-M05 with a rug on the roof.

Keen’s 9 year old son and 6 year old daughter are reportedly with her.

Police said Keen has a history of neurological disorder.

Bethany’s 9-year-old son Adanoi Zajac was seen helping her load up the CRV in the Marriott parking lot in the overnight hours.

Her daughter, 6-year-old Ostara Zajac has been previously seen at the hotel with her mother and brother.