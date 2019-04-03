Boynton Police: Two Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

The Boynton Beach Police Department reports that two people are dead after gunfire erupted at the Manatee Bay Apartments off of Federal Highway Wednesday morning.

According to Boynton Beach police, officers responded to a “shots fired” call at the complex.
When they arrived on scene, they found a woman fatally shot and then the suspect engaged the officers who were forced to shoot.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 7:50 a.m., the entrance to the complex is blocked off to drivers.

Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement “will now be taking over the investigation as is standard with any officer involved shootings.”

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FDA: Vaping Possibly Linked to Seizures Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win as Chicago’s Next Mayor Man Jailed for Attacking Federally Protected Pelican in Keys Lori Lightfoot Celebrates Historic Win To Be Chicago’s Next Mayor European Space Agency To Unveil First Photo Of Black Hole Florida Pipe Bomb Suspect Says He “Did Not Intend To Hurt Anyone”
Comments