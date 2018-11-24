Boynton woman charged after hitting boyfriend in the head with pan

A Boynton Beach woman was charged after she hit her boyfriend over the head with a pan for not paying attention to her, police say.

Tuesday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man with a laceration on his head.

The victim told officers his girlfriend of three years, Kathleen Burke, took a pan from the kitchen and smacked him over the head during an argument.

Officers say Burke denied hitting the victim and even claimed she was never dating or living with him.

Burke appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the arrest report.

Furthermore, the report says officers at the scene could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Burke allegedly pushed an officer after becoming upset with the situation.

She was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The victim did not seek medical treatment.