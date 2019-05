This is SICK!

Brad Paisley is one of country music’s best guitar players, we all know that, well he just joined some of rocks bests for an epic metal cover of the Game Of Thrones theme song.

Brad shreds with Tom Morello of Audioslave/Rage Against The Machine, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Nuno Bettencourt of Extreme, and Game Of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi, and I’m sitting here wishing I was a fly on the wall!