Bradley Cooper Dumps Girlfriend, Fans Rooting for Gaga Hookup

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shake are calling it quits after four years of dating.
Reports say the actor and the supermodel have mutually decided to break up.
It was reportedly earlier this week that they were both unhappy and their relationship was barely hanging on after his on-screen chemistry with Lady Gaga
in the movie, “A Star is Born.”
Cooper and Shayk share a two-year-old daughter.
Breaking news: Bradley Cooper and his long time girlfriend Irina Shayk have broken up. Below is exclusive footage of the moment their relationship ended. pic.twitter.com/gAQRgmmKaK
— Luke Diamond (@LukeDiamond19) June 7, 2019