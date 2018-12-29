Bre Payton, conservative writer and Fox News guest, dies suddenly at 26

Bre Payton, a conservative writer for The Federalist and a regular guest commentator on Fox News died on Friday after a sudden illness at the age of 26.

Payton was found unresponsive on Thursday in San Diego and rushed to the hospital.

Doctors determined she had contracted “H1N1 flu” also known as swine flu and “possibly meningitis,” Fox News reports.

The Washington native was in California this week guest-hosting a show on the One America News Network.

Payton appeared as a guest on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto” and “Trish Regan Primetime” on Fox Business.

She has also been a guest on “Fox & Friends” and “Fox News @ Night.”

The Federalist remember Payton as someone who “brightened the lives of everyone around her.”