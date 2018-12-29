Bre Payton, conservative writer and Fox News guest, dies suddenly at 26

Bre Payton, a conservative writer for The Federalist and a regular guest commentator on Fox News died on Friday after a sudden illness at the age of 26.

Payton was found unresponsive on Thursday in San Diego and rushed to the hospital.

Doctors determined she had contracted  “H1N1 flu” also known as swine flu and “possibly meningitis,” Fox News reports.

The  Washington native was in California this week guest-hosting a show on the One America News Network.

Payton appeared as a guest on Fox News’ “Your World with Neil Cavuto” and “Trish Regan Primetime” on Fox Business.

She has also been a guest on “Fox & Friends” and “Fox News @ Night.”

The Federalist remember Payton as someone who “brightened the lives of everyone around her.” 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fate of Sheriff Scott Israel remains unknown as New Year approaches Watch: New details emerge from Parkland shooting investigation Mother of 7-year-old shot in Pahokee arrested Hotel apologizes after employee calls police on black guest FL bill would make the removal of Confederate statues illegal FL deputy found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Comments