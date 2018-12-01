Breaking: 41st President, George H.W. Bush, has died at age 94

A President has passed away.

George H.W. Bush, the nations 41st President and father of former President, George W.Bush, has died at the age of 94.

George H.W. Bush was born in Milton, Massachusetts on June 12, 1924.

At age 18, he enlisted in the armed forces, and became the youngest pilot in the Navy. During World War II, he flew 58 combat missions, including one where he was shot down by Japanese anti-aircraft fire. A nearby American submarine rescued him. For his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in action.

In January 1945, he married Barbara Pierce. Together, they had six children – George, Robin (who died as a child), John (Jeb), Neil, Marvin and Dorothy. Before her death in April 2018, the two celebrated 73 years of marriage.

After graduating from Yale University, Bush moved to West Texas and embarked on a career in the oil industry.

Later, he served two terms as a Representative to Congress for Texas. He also ran twice unsuccessfully for the Senate. Bush also served as the Ambassador for the UN, Chairman of the Republican National Committee and Director of the CIA.

In 1980, Bush campaigned for the Republican nomination for President, losing to Ronald Reagan, but chosen as his running mate – and eventually Reagan’s Vice President.

In 1988, Bush was elected the 41st President of the United States, defeating Michael Dukakis in the general election. Four years later, Bush lost to Bill Clinton in the general election.