BREAKING: Mueller’s Report Inconclusive About Collusion

3:45 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE:

According to Attorney General William Barr, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report does not make a conclusion either way regarding obstruction of justice by the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Barr says, “The report found evidence on both sides of the question.” Furthermore, it “leaves unresolved what the special counsel views as difficult issues of law.”

The Attorney General also states that while the report “does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

He adds regarding Russia’s 2016 hacking operation, “The Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign.”

Democratic lawmakers are demanding to see the full report.

3:15 p.m. SUNDAY UPDATE:

The Department of Justice has notified the House Judiciary Committee that it should expect to receive a written summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions on the Russia investigation by 5 p.m. Sunday, according to a source on Capitol Hill.

ORIGINAL STORY:

President Trump is spending his Sunday morning on Twitter and on the golf course.The commander-in-chief arrived at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach around 9 a.m. On Saturday, he spent time on the greens with rock star Kid Rock.

Before making the trip from Mar-A-Lago, Trump broke a 39-hour Twitter fast by posting:

The nation is awaiting the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation at any minute.

Attorney General William Barr, who is in possession of the report, says that he could release the probe’s “principal conclusions” on Sunday. An anonymous Justice Department official states that Mueller’s report does not recommend any new indictments.

The President is expected to return to Washington, D.C. around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story.