Brett Eldredge Sweet Father’s Day Moment With His Dad & Fans

Brett Eldredge spent fathers day with his dad, and a sea of fans!
But that didn’t make the day any less special, the video below shows just how memorable the night was.
View this post on Instagram
I got to celebrate having the number #1 song in country music on Father's Day with my dad on stage!…dad, thank you for showing me that I am capable of alllll of this…I love you…and all of my fans and country radio, you are so pure and so damn good to me…you all just go on to prove the words we wrote, "it sure feels good to love some one"…and I love you
In addition to it being Father’s Day, it also marked another #1 song for Brett with “Love Someone”.