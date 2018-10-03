Brett Eldredge will have a new “Glow” this holiday season, with “Deluxe” edition of Christmas album

AtlanticBrett Eldredge’s 2016 Christmas album, Glow, is getting an upgrade for the 2018 holidays. October 26, the Illinois native will release a new Deluxe edition of the record, complete with five new tracks and a new cover.

This year, Brett will also get to do the seasonal tour he’s dreamed of ever since the original album was released.

“I love Christmas music more than just about anything in the world,” Brett says in a statement. “The (sleigh) ride Glow has taken me on has been so much fun, so now we’ve decided to make it deluxe!”

“We’re also touring with these holiday songs in some of the most magical Christmas cities in North America,” he adds. “I can’t wait!”

Here’s the itinerary for the five-date Glow tour:

11/30 — Windsor, Ontario, The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

12/5 — Chicago, Illinois, Chicago Theatre

12/11 — New York, New York, Beacon Theatre

12/14 — Nashville, Tennessee, CMA Theatre

12/15 — Nashville, Tennessee, CMA Theatre

Here’s the complete track listing for Glow Deluxe:

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (featuring Meghan Trainor)

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”

“Silent Night”

“Glow”

“Do You Hear What I Hear?”*

“Winter Wonderland”

“O Holy Night”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Silver Bells”*

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

“The First Noel”

“Sleigh Ride”*

“White Christmas”

“A Holly Jolly Christmas”*

“Christmas Time Is Here”*

“The First Noel” (A capella)

* = new track.

