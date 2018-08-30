Brightline Gets Financial Help to Extend Service North

The company behind South Florida’s Brightline passenger rail system will be getting an influx of cash to help extend the service north…despite objections from residents who are concerned about crossing safety and the impact the trains will have on the Treasure Coast.

A state board has given its approval for All Aboard Florida to issue $1.75 billion in federal tax-exempt bonds so the train an eventually connect passengers between Miami and Orlando.

Brightline got the OK Wednesday to borrow $1.15 billion through tax-free bonds, financing that could speed the railroad’s progress into the Treasure Coast and Space Coast.https://t.co/AGZNNwpMDI pic.twitter.com/eDhljfGxXo — TCPalm (@TCPalm) August 29, 2018

The board gave its okay after seeking assurances that Brightline won’t have a negative economic impact on the Treasure Coast, where some residents and officials have opposed the service. Brightline began operating between West Palm Beach and Miami this year and is planning to extend north to Orlando in 2021.

