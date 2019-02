British actor Albert Finney is dead at the age of 82. Finney’s family said today the five-time Oscar nominee passed away after a short illness.

Finney was perhaps best known for his starring turn in the 1963 movie “Tom Jones,” but he amassed a number of memorable roles in films including “Murder on the Orient Express,” ”The Dresser,” ”Under the Volcano” and “Erin Brockovich.”