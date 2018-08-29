Brittany Aldean’s Baby Bump

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are expecting a baby girl and now we can say we have seen Brittany’s baby bump! Brittany and Jason attended an event which donates backpacks filled with food for children in need. As they posed for a picture Brittany held her bundle of joy! This will be Jason’s fourth child and Brittany’s second. Congratulations goes out to the growing family, and of course she looks great!
We can’t thank you enough @verabradley and @blessingsinabackpack for having us to your amazing event today! Not only did each child receive a brand new #verabradley backpack, but they got to enjoy a carnival during school! 📖🎪We were so happy to be able to join in on the fun🎉 THANK YOU for making our day brighter, we had a blast🙌🏼 #blessingsinabackpack (link in bio)