Brittany Aldean’s Baby Bump

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany are expecting a baby girl and now we can say we have seen Brittany’s baby bump! Brittany and Jason attended an event which donates backpacks filled with food for children in need.  As they posed for a picture Brittany held her bundle of joy! This will be Jason’s fourth child and Brittany’s second. Congratulations goes out to the growing family, and of course she looks great!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Free Garth Brooks Music!! Paid Puppy Leave Taylor Swift Brings Special Guest To Nashville Rock The Doc Pics Keith Urban Drives Lyft Video: Jubal Gets Engaged!
Comments