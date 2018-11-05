Brittany & Jason Aldean Reveal Little Girl’s Name at Baby Shower! View this post on Instagram Today we celebrate you, baby girl🌿🌸 A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 4, 2018 at 11:05am PST SHARE RELATED CONTENT Taking Candy From A Baby….Just Mean…But You’ll Watch It! She’s Spent 33 Years Teaching Our Palm Beach County Youth! Meet Ms. Miner! Our Sunny 1079 Teacher Of The Month! Halloween Drunk Driving Crashes on the Rise. AAA, Budweiser offer free Tow to Go program to keep impaired drivers off the road Love To Be Scared?! Check Out The List of 20 Scariest Movies Of The Past 20 Years! Check Out The Latest Performance Confirmed For the CMAs We Want To See Your Baby Halloween Costumes!