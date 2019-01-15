Broadway Legend Carol Channing Dead at 97

Goodbye Dolly, the publicist for Broadway legend Carol Channing has died at the age of 97.

Channing may have been best known as the star of Hello, Dolly!

Her publicist, Harlan Boll, says the saucer-eyed actress died of natural causes early today at her home in Rancho Mirage, California.

Channing starred in such Golden Age classics as Hello, Dolly! for which she won a Tony Award, plus Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

She brought her gravelly voice and infectious smile to appreciative audiences for decades. Channing would have turned 98 on January 31st.