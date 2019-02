Well after the Luke Combs social media tease yesterday now we know what the “Reboot” is.It’s an album comprised of duets with other country artists. On the album also will be other duets with artists Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Ashley McBryde, Midland, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Lanco, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Tyler Booth.

For now they have released the duet with Luke Combs and Kane Brown. Details on full album release date coming!