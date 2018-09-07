Brother of Baseball’s Tommy Lasorda Dies in Crash with Boca Police Officer

The brother of legendary Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is dead after a crash involving a police officer in Boca Raton.

The crash happened last night when Joseph (Smokey) Lasorda turned into the path of an SUV driven by a Boca Raton police Sgt. Doug Immler, 30.

The 83-year-old Lasorda was taken to Delray Medical Center where he died.

Sgt. Immler was transported to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Immler is the son of retired Boynton Beach police chief Matt Immler.

A a determination of which driver was at fault could take months.

Lasorda’s brother, Tommy, managed the Dodgers for two decades before retiring in 1996.

The 90-year-old was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame the following year.

