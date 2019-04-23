Brothers in Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax suing his attorneys

The brothers involved in the alleged hoax attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett are suing the actor’s attorneys for defamation.

Lawyers for Ola and Abel Osundairo say the attorneys falsely accused them of a hate crime.

BREAKING: Brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Jussie Smollett’s legal team. Mark Geragos, his law firm, and Tina Glandian listed as defendants . @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/s3d8ispRa1 — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) April 23, 2019

The announcement comes as Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx faces backlash over her office’s decision to drop charges accusing Smollett of staging a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January.

In early April, the city of Chicago called on Foxx to resign.

Additionally, officials sent a formal request to Smollett’s attorneys demanding the actor to pay more than $130,000 to cover the cost of police overtime from detectives who investigated the case.

Smollett was required to pay by April 4. but reportedly has not paid at this time.

It is unclear whether the city will pursue a civil suit against the actor.