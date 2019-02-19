Brothers in Smollett Alleged Attack Speak Out

Chicago police are looking to speak with “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. He says, “talk to my attorneys.”

His spokeswoman said on Monday that Smollett’s attorneys are keeping up an active dialogue with the cops on his behalf.

Police are reportedly looking into whether Smollett paid two associates to stage his own assault.

The Nigerian brothers are now speaking out after Smollett complained he was being victimized all over again when it was revealed that he paid the brothers to attack him.

Smollett had claimed he was attacked last month by men who made racist and homophobic comments.

More details are emerging about allegations that Smollett paid two brothers to stage an attack on him last month in Chicago.

Multiple news outlets report Smollett orchestrated the attack because he was upset a threatening letter he received a week prior didn’t get a bigger reaction.

A letter containing a white powder was sent to Chicago’s Cinespace Studios. Chicago police detectives are still looking to speak with Smollett.