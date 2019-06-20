Broward boys hospitalized after illegal firework accident

A warning as the Fourth of July nears…

Two Pompano Beach children are in the hospital after a homemade firework exploded near them.

Police say two male cousins ages eight and nine were injured after playing with an illegal firework known as an “onion bomb.”

The firework initially failed to light.

The children then took it apart and tried lighting it again, causing it to explode with them both leaning over it on Wednesday.

Both suffered second-degree burns and are being treated at the Ryder Trauma Center.

Investigators are reportedly talking to family members and trying to figure out where the kids got the homemade firework.