Broward County mayor asks Trump to house migrants at his hotels

Broward and Palm Beach counties are bracing for a possible wave of immigrants soon to arrive from the border of Mexico following The Trump administration and U.S. Border Patrol announcement on Thursday.

According to officials, 135 illegal migrants will be transported to Palm Beach and Broward Counties twice a week and released into the local population meaning thousands of migrants with no money, shelter or transportation will be filtering into South Florida neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals.

Local officials say this is a danger to the community and the only requirement for the influx of individuals is simply “a notice to appear.”

In the wake of the recent news, Broward County mayor Mark Bogen suggested that President Donald Trump should house migrants at his luxury properties, specifically, a Trump-owned hotel located in Doral.

He also told reporters that he thinks both heavily Democratic counties including Broward County and Palm Beach County are being politically targeted.

“I think the President of the United States is using people right now for political reasons and for his political agenda, said Mayor Bogen. “It’s sick.”

According to the Center for Immigration Studies, both counties were considered sanctuary cities in the past.

The mayor of Palm Beach County, Mack Bernard, also sounded off on the recent news telling Jen and Bill of News Talk 850 WFTL’s ‘The South Florida Morning Show’ that he plans to “mount a legal challenge to the impending importation of 500 illegal migrants a month to Palm Beach County from the Southern Border.”

