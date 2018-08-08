Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be returning to school very soon but not to the building where more than a dozen were killed in a shooting massacre on Valentine’s Day.

Today, the Superintendent of Broward County schools announced the new safety plan and the use of portable classrooms until the new high school is built

Robert Runcie said, “We’ve upgraded the intercom system so it actually has the capability for staff to use electronic devices to be able to send messages throughout the school as well as emergency code lock down and be able to do that remotely.”

Runcie added, “We’re making sure that the enforcement of safety protocols are in place so when gates are open, they have to be manned. When school’s in session, gates are locked. We funnel people through our single point of entry. We changed all the locks on the classroom doors, we changed the hardware so they lock automatically.”

Thirty-four new portable classrooms have been set up on campus while the district undergoes the rebuilding process of the high school. Runcie said the new safety plan but stressed, the plan will evolve to meet the needs of the district.

“We find that areas where we need to make some adjustments, we need to fix something, we’ll get it fixed. But what we’re going through, nobody’s going through…. in this country, running this school system. It is an enormous challenge and we try to respond with great intentions, each and every day.” Runcie admitted.

Join 850 WFTL for our school safety panel this Friday at 11:00 for all the latest security changes put in place to protect students at South Florida schools.

The post Broward County Schools Superintendent Announces New MSD Safety Plan appeared first on 850 WFTL.