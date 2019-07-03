Broward Deputies Face Criminal Charges for Pepper Spraying Teen

Three Broward County deputies are facing criminal charges for taking part in the pepper spraying of 15-year-old student Deluca Rolle last April, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Sargent Gregory LaCerra, 51, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of battery for spraying the teen and then throwing him to the ground. He also faces a charge of falsifying records, and one count of conspiracy to falsify records for allegedly “falsifying the description of the circumstances” of the incident with the teen, which was captured on cellphone video.

The sheriff’s office also says that Deputy Christopher Krickovich, 29, was charged with two counts of battery for slamming the teen’s head to the pavement, and for punching him in the head. The deputy is also charged with two counts of falsifying records, and one count of conspiracy to falsify them.

In Rolle’s arrest report, Krickovich claims that the deputies were being “threatened” by teenagers at a McDonald’s near J.P. Taravella High School in Tamarac. The high schoolers had apparently gathered to watch a fight. The police union that represents the deputies says they used appropriate force, according to the union’s policy.

Meanwhile, Deputy Ralph Mackey, 49, was charged with one count of falsifying records and another count of conspiracy to falsify records, for falsifying the description of the circumstances of the teen’s arrest.

The battery and falsifying records charges are first-degree misdemeanors, which means they carry maximum punishments of up to one year behind bars. The conspiracy charges, considered second-degree misdemeanors, carry punishments of up to 60 days in jail.

All three deputies are expected to appear in Broward County Court within a few weeks to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charges, the sheriff’s office said.

Rolle’s family has hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.