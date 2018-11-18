Broward Finishes, PBC Continues Recount as Deadline Looms

11:45 UPDATE:

According to our news partner, CBS12, Republican Mike Caruso is the winner in the House District 89 race. Caruso said, “We won on Election Day, we won today. All of the ballots have been vetted twice and I’m excited to go to Tallahassee to represent the residents of District 89.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Palm Beach County’s manual recount of 2,000-2,500 ballots in the House District 89 race resumed on Sunday morning after a three-hour break just after 10 a.m., as a noon deadline looms. Any ballots that raise flags will be forwarded and examined by the canvassing board.

The recount became necessary after the 80,000 ballots cast led to a 37-vote margin favoring Republican Mike Caruso over Democrat Jim Bonfiglio.

District 89 spans from North Palm Beach to the Broward County line, and covers about 155,000 people.

The goal of the recount is to find ballots with either no vote or more than one vote.

On Friday, poll workers finished recounting votes in the U.S. Senate race between Governor Rick Scott and incumbent Bill Nelson. The final results in that race, in addition to the one for state agricultural commissioner race, will be released after Sunday’s noon deadline. Those races were subject to statewide recounts.

However, Palm Beach County will not complete its recount in the agricultural race, and did not complete a machine recount in the governor’s race, as it was not close enough to warrant a hand recount. Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum officially conceded in the governor’s race on Saturday to Republican Ron DeSantis.

On Sunday, Broward County completed hits manual recount, following a weekend of mishaps. Election officials have submitted their revised counts in the race for agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate Matt Caldwell received 78 more votes in the recount, while challenger Nikki Fried received another 178 votes, with Fried also leading statewide.

Earlier during the weekend, Broward discovered that around 2,000 ballots were missing in the building, and that there were tabulation errors. Elections officials eventually found the misplaced ballots and added them to the final counts.

According to Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, “All of those ballots are included within that baseline. I believe that they got intermingled with the other ballots when we were doing the recount.”