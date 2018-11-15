Broward Finishes Recount, Palm Beach Not Done Yet

Today is the big day.

The recount deadline is 3:00 pm and Republican Rick Scott will recuse himself from certifying the results.

The recount of ballots in the Florida races for U.S. Senate, governor, and agriculture commissioner continues in Palm Beach County, sort of.

Broward County elections officials say they are done well ahead of today’s 3 p.m. deadline. But in Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Post reports that counting ended last night with no word as to when it would resume or how many ballots remain to be tabulated.

Less than 12 hours until the #Florida #recount deadline…. no machines running here at Palm Beach County tabulation center. Where is everyone!? pic.twitter.com/pLn3rvVO0y — Kara Duffy (@KaraDuffyCBS12) November 15, 2018

Several Florida counties including embattled Broward have recorded completed recounts Palm Beach County because of snags has yet to complete a single recount

Meanwhile, several lawsuits are being considered in a Tallahassee federal court that involve either tossing out ballot-counting rules or extending deadlines.

